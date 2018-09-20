GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,600 ($20.84) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.14) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.86 ($20.06).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,488.40 ($19.39) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.46).

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.28) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($56,990.62). Also, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.52), for a total value of £30,318.75 ($39,492.97). Insiders have bought a total of 2,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,402 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.