Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,502,980.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.