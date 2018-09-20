GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $537,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.61.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

