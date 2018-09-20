GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $205,000 in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 3,709 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $178,106.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,677.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,995 shares of company stock worth $27,870,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $44.45 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.