GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.88. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 91.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.96%. sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $44,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $147,242. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

