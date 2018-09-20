General Motors (GM) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 740,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,888,530 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 150,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. General Motors has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

