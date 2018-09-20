General Mills (GIS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $44.13. 16,264,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 5,224,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Get General Mills alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.