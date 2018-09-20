Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) & Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Critical Comparison

Genco Shipping & Trading (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -29.58% -0.59% -0.39% Seanergy Maritime -7.33% -16.04% -2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and Seanergy Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 5 0 2.83 Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Seanergy Maritime has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Seanergy Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $209.70 million 2.64 -$58.72 million ($1.29) -10.31 Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million 0.45 -$3.23 million N/A N/A

Seanergy Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Seanergy Maritime on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of August 15, 2018, it had fleet of 15 Capesize, 5 Panamax, 5 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 1 Handymax, and 15 Handysize drybulk carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 5,039,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

