GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, equinet set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.79 ($40.45).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €32.48 ($37.77) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 1-year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

