GDS (GDS) and Autoweb (AUTO) Head-To-Head Review

GDS (NASDAQ: AUTO) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Autoweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GDS has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoweb has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -18.51% -8.53% -2.72% Autoweb -61.64% -7.50% -5.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GDS and Autoweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $248.40 million 16.07 -$48.38 million ($0.51) -66.65 Autoweb $142.13 million 0.30 -$64.96 million $0.29 11.31

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than Autoweb. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GDS and Autoweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 0 6 1 3.14 Autoweb 0 3 0 0 2.00

GDS presently has a consensus price target of $42.16, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Autoweb has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Autoweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than GDS.

Summary

GDS beats Autoweb on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. The company serves Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location; and AutoWeb consumer traffic referral product that engages car buyers from the AutoWeb's network of automotive Websites to present them with offers based on their make and model of interest, as well as geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

