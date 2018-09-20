GBGI Ltd to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (GBGI)

GBGI Ltd (LON:GBGI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GBGI opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on shares of GBGI in a report on Wednesday.

