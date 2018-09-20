GanjaCoin (MRJA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

GanjaCoin (CURRENCY:MRJA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. GanjaCoin has a total market cap of $913,058.00 and $0.00 worth of GanjaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GanjaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GanjaCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000790 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GanjaCoin Coin Profile

GanjaCoin (MRJA) is a coin. GanjaCoin’s total supply is 22,283,190 coins. GanjaCoin’s official website is www.ganjacoinpro.com . GanjaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Ganja_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GanjaCoin Coin Trading

GanjaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GanjaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GanjaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GanjaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

