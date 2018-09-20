GambleCoin (GMCN) Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, GambleCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. GambleCoin has a market cap of $128,390.00 and $251.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GambleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GambleCoin alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002690 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Coin Profile

GambleCoin (CRYPTO:GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 5,680,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,750,380 coins. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun . GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GambleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GambleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GambleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GambleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.