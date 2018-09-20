G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Insider Sells $249,518.08 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $249,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GTHX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.17. 13,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,676. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of -1.32.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 78.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.