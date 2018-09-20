G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Shares Down 5.2%

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.35 and last traded at $62.94. 548,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 254,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $506,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,787. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,497.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 535,615 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7,889.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 444,204 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,313.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

