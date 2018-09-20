FY2019 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Reduced by Gabelli

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Monday, September 17th. Gabelli analyst P. Fanelli now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Rollins’ FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Rollins stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.