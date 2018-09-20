FY2019 EPS Estimates for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Reduced by First Analysis

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – First Analysis dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Disposal Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 16th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. First Analysis currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 756,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

