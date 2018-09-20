FY2018 EPS Estimates for Alaris Royalty Corp. Boosted by National Bank Financial (AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). Alaris Royalty had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of C$28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.80 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock opened at C$20.49 on Thursday. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.24.

In related news, Director Jack Chuck Lee purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.74 per share, with a total value of C$50,368.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

About Alaris Royalty

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

