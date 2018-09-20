Funko Inc (FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 55,000 Shares

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,101,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.90. Funko Inc has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Funko had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.70%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Funko by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 151,326 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

