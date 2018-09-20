FunFair (FUN) Trading Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. FunFair has a market cap of $90.04 million and $4.45 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Binance. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00269265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.06145652 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,010,848,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, ABCC, C2CX, Livecoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

