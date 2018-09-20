FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 36.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Rolls acquired 152,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 317,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,628.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 237.2% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 244.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 419,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 130,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

