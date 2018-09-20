Franklin Electric (FELE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 202,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.65 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $174,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $923,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $323,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

