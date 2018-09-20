Franklin Electric (FELE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.
Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 202,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $51.45.
In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $174,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $923,713.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $323,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
