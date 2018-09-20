Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FET. ValuEngine cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of FET opened at $11.35 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

