Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,902 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

