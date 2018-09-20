Forsta AP Fonden Takes $672,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $80,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,012 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

