Forsta AP Fonden Has $849,000 Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 188.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 802,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $3,795,000.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $33.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,636.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

