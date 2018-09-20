Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 62.2% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3,058.4% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 137,567 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 144.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 41.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

