Fmr LLC Has $80.84 Million Stake in WEX Inc (WEX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.98% of WEX worth $80,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,658,000 after acquiring an additional 128,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in WEX by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 868,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,424,000 after acquiring an additional 137,732 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 486,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,225 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in WEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $702,046.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $193.14 on Thursday. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

