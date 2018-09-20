Fmr LLC Has $77.87 Million Stake in National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Western Life Group worth $77,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 72.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $319.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22. National Western Life Group Inc has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $368.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.66 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 15.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWLI. BidaskClub lowered National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.