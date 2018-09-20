Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,097,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,328,126 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Epizyme worth $82,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPZM. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

