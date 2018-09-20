FMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,153 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,097% compared to the typical volume of 98 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Shares of FMC opened at $88.18 on Thursday. FMC has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne purchased 1,173 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,018.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,631.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

