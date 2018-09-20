FlutterCoin Reaches Market Cap of $392,126.00 (FLT)

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. FlutterCoin has a market cap of $392,126.00 and $63.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlutterCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One FlutterCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000902 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FlutterCoin Coin Profile

FlutterCoin is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlutterCoin’s official message board is fluttercointalk.com . The official website for FlutterCoin is www.fluttercoin.me

Buying and Selling FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlutterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlutterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlutterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

