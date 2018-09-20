Flowtech Fluidpower (FLO) Stock Price Down 29.4%

Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (LON:FLO)’s share price dropped 29.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 119.34 ($1.55). Approximately 305,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 70,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.20).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom and Northern Europe. It operates through Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process segments. The company offers hydraulics, hydraulic and pneumatic quick release couplings, pneumatic and vacuum equipment, industrial air preparation monitoring and testing equipment, valves and actuators, ring main systems, adaptors and fittings, stainless steel products, malleable iron products, hoses, tubing and coupling products, clamps and clips, sprays and adhesives, blow guns and vacuum products, wash down and fueling products, and air tools, as well as tools, hardware, and personal protective equipment.

