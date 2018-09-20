Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.50

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 195,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

