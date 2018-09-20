Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLXN. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.72. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,047.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after buying an additional 1,053,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,511,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $14,057,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after buying an additional 217,510 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

