Flex Pharma (FLKS) Shares Down 6.7%

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.42. 659,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 246,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLKS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.54.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 137.76% and a negative net margin of 3,092.50%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. research analysts predict that Flex Pharma Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex Pharma by 75.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flex Pharma by 84.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,358 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

