Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $193.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $193,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,976.73.

AMZN stock opened at $1,926.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $19,179,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total transaction of $3,963,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,308 shares of company stock worth $47,905,498 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

