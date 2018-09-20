First Trust Advisors LP Has $906,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $1,843,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,077,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 110,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3,703.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

