First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 46,946 Rev Group Inc (REVG)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Rev Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period.

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rev Group from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rev Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE:REVG opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Rev Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $976.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, Director John Canan acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,841.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,438.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

