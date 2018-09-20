First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 321,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,264 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 172,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 148,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,903,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,271,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $153.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $166.42.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,392.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.65%. research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.