First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $904,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $449,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $150.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $131.78 and a 12 month high of $151.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

