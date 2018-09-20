First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake Raised by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,123 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 0.9% of WCM Investment Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WCM Investment Management CA owned about 0.56% of First Republic Bank worth $85,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.