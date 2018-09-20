First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,570 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,443. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

