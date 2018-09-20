First Data Corp (FDC) Insider Sells $3,898,013.34 in Stock

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Data stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDC. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in First Data in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Data in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

