First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (RIT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.
Shares of TSE:RIT opened at C$16.90 on Thursday. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$15.26 and a 12 month high of C$17.16.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
