First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (RIT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:RIT opened at C$16.90 on Thursday. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$15.26 and a 12 month high of C$17.16.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based closed-end investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

