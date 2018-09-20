First Analysis Reiterates “$69.00” Price Target for Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

First Analysis set a $69.00 target price on Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSOD. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 0.84. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $279,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,452,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,544,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $1,061,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,091,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,302 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

