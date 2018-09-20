Financial Contrast: Proofpoint (PFPT) versus Fang (SFUN)

Proofpoint (NYSE: SFUN) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proofpoint and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -12.93% -16.48% -3.57% Fang -11.35% 10.50% 3.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proofpoint and Fang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 5 18 0 2.78 Fang 0 2 1 0 2.33

Proofpoint currently has a consensus price target of $131.47, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Fang has a consensus price target of $31.74, suggesting a potential upside of 1,125.61%. Given Fang’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fang is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $515.29 million 10.31 -$84.33 million ($1.31) -79.11 Fang $444.30 million 2.58 $21.70 million $0.02 129.50

Fang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides solutions for email security, such as enterprise protection, email fraud defense, and email continuity offerings; advanced threat products, including solutions to protect organizations across threat vectors, including email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications; a suite of security solutions comprising data loss prevention, encryption, data discover for data at rest, enterprise archive, eDiscovery analytics, and supervision; and digital risk protection suite that enables organizations to look beyond their borders for threats targeting their customers across email phishing, malicious Web domains, fraudulent mobile apps, and fraudulent social media accounts. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

