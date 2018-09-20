Financial Contrast: Primero Mining (PPPMF) versus Goldcorp (GG)

Primero Mining (NYSE: GG) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Primero Mining has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldcorp has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Primero Mining does not pay a dividend. Goldcorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldcorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Primero Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Goldcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primero Mining and Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primero Mining -412.11% -10.42% -3.82% Goldcorp 8.61% 1.97% 1.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primero Mining and Goldcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primero Mining $91.77 million 0.49 -$409.68 million N/A N/A Goldcorp $3.42 billion 2.74 $658.00 million $0.40 27.00

Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Primero Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primero Mining and Goldcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primero Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Goldcorp 0 5 9 1 2.73

Goldcorp has a consensus price target of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Goldcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldcorp is more favorable than Primero Mining.

Summary

Goldcorp beats Primero Mining on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primero Mining

Primero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with mining operations in Mexico. The company focuses on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its properties include San Dimas gold-silver Mine. The company was founded by Wade D. Nesmith on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

