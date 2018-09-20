Financial Contrast: Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) vs. Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR)

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NYSE: SJR) and Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Shaw Communications Inc Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A Shaw Communications Inc Class B 0 2 5 0 2.71

Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications Inc Class B is more favorable than Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Dividends

Shaw Communications Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C does not pay a dividend. Shaw Communications Inc Class B pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 9,284.89% 20.47% 18.04% Shaw Communications Inc Class B 6.71% 12.18% 5.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corp Series C $13.09 million 1,169.42 $2.03 billion N/A N/A Shaw Communications Inc Class B $3.70 billion 2.55 $644.63 million $0.84 23.21

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shaw Communications Inc Class B.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C beats Shaw Communications Inc Class B on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network, as well as satellite video services to businesses and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services for customers. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

