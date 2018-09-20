Financial Analysis: DHI Group (DHX) vs. Envestnet (ENV)

DHI Group (NYSE: ENV) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $207.95 million 0.48 $15.97 million $0.15 12.33 Envestnet $683.68 million 4.08 -$3.28 million $0.88 69.77

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 8.57% 5.98% 2.78% Envestnet 2.50% 10.75% 4.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DHI Group and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Envestnet 0 3 5 0 2.63

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Envestnet has a consensus price target of $60.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Envestnet.

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats DHI Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; Hcareers, a Website for hospitality jobs in North America; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

